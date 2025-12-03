DoT Revokes Mandatory Sanchar Saathi Preload on Phones Amid Privacy Backlash

The DoT revoked its directive to mandate pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app
The reversal was attributed to a "sharp rise in voluntary uptake," citing six lakh new downloads in one day
The move followed intense criticism from Apple and privacy advocates over potential surveillance and compulsion
The Department of Telecommunications on Wednesday quietly revoked its recent directive requiring smartphone manufacturers to pre-install the government’s Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app on new devices, saying the service has seen a sharp rise in voluntary uptake and therefore does not require compulsion.
The ministry pointed to a dramatic one-day surge in registrations, roughly six lakh new downloads as evidence that the app is gaining traction organically. The press note framed the reversal as a response to “increasing acceptance,” rather than a concession triggered by backlash.
“Given Sanchar Saathi’s increasing acceptance, Government has decided not to make the pre-installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers,” the DoT said.
Backlash & Government’s Defence
The rollback came after two days of intense criticism from digital-rights advocates, industry stakeholders, and opposition voices, who warned the mandate risked legitimising state-led software on private phones and could expand avenues for surveillance.
Major smartphone makers signalled discomfort; Apple was reported to have resisted the order, citing platform policy and privacy concerns. That pushback, amplified in parliament and across media, hastened the ministry’s rethink.
Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told lawmakers the government was “not fixated” on the original wording and would amend the directive where warranted. He reiterated that the app is meant to protect citizens from telecom fraud and that users are free to deactivate or delete it if they choose.
The minister urged the public not to conflate availability with compulsion.
“Telecommunication is a medium to connect people with the world. While it has many positives, some people also use it negatively. It is the government’s responsibility to protect people from such negative use,” Scindia said.
Speaking to reporters outside parliament, he pushed back on claims that the directive prevented uninstalling the app: “Do not go by what the rumours are in the public domain. 7B does not say that you cannot uninstall the app. The phones should have the apps installed so that users can access it, and it should not be disabled. Nowhere does 7B say that the user cannot delete the app. Like any app, the user can go and delete it. Let’s not misunderstand what 7B stands for.” Scindia added that the government has “only one goal in mind: the safety of common people.”
What Sanchar Saathi Does?
Sanchar Saathi, launched as a citizen-facing portal in 2023 and rolled out as a mobile app in January 2025, provides tools to combat telecom fraud.
Users can verify handset IMEIs before purchase, block or trace lost or stolen devices through the CEIR system, review mobile connections registered in their name, report spam or suspected fraud, flag suspicious international calls, and access trusted banking and financial contact information.