Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Review: It’s All About the Magnets

The problem I have with the 10 Pro XL is that Google didn’t really go all-out with the hardware. It’s just modest hardware, compared to the competition. In fact, it’s got that same 1/2.55” telephoto sensor that was introduced with the 7 Pro. Lots of Google’s magic is in the post processing and with the help of some AI. If you’re after punchy photos that you can share with all your friends and on social media, then the 10 Pro XL is for you.