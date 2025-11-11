Ultrahuman Partners with Tata 1mg to Further Expand its ‘Blood Vision’ Service to Over 60 Cities across the Country

Ultrahuman, the Bengaluru-based health-tech company best known for its sleep tracker, Ring AIR, and the biggest competitor to the Finnish wearable major Oura, is gearing up to go big in the country. The company recently launched “a silent home health device that monitors environmental markers that affect your health,” aptly named Home. Priced at Rs 54,999, the product aims to improve the space you live in. It gives a Room Score and insights on air quality, light exposure, temperature, noise, and humidity.