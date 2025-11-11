Ultrahuman Partners with Tata 1mg to Further Expand its ‘Blood Vision’ Service to Over 60 Cities across the Country

Ultrahuman launches Home device (₹54,999) for silent room-score environmental health monitoring
Ultrahuman, the Bengaluru-based health-tech company best known for its sleep tracker, Ring AIR, and the biggest competitor to the Finnish wearable major Oura, is gearing up to go big in the country. The company recently launched “a silent home health device that monitors environmental markers that affect your health,” aptly named Home. Priced at Rs 54,999, the product aims to improve the space you live in. It gives a Room Score and insights on air quality, light exposure, temperature, noise, and humidity.
Ultrahuman hasn’t had the best of years in 2025. It faced a US sales ban on its flagship product, and its products have high replacement rates. Nonetheless, the company is on a mission to prove it isn’t a one-hit, one-market company.
To that extent, Ultrahuman is just getting started in India. It wants to ‘relaunch’ in India with a new slate of products. To that end, the company recently announced two significant initiatives to expand the scope of its preventive health services.
First up is Vision Cloud. The company describes this as the world's first free global health interpreter. With Vision Cloud, users can simply upload their blood test results (from any lab or provider) to the Ultrahuman app. Lo and behold, a few minutes later, the user receives personalised health insights. These include reports from an AI clinician, supplement recommendations, and a determined Blood Age score. Once again, this service is entirely free of cost.
Furthermore, the company wants to expand its ability to decode findings from additional diagnostics. These can include microbiome tests, CT scans, and MRIs.
Then there is Blood Vision. Thanks to its brand-new partnership with Tata 1mg, one of India’s most trusted healthcare brands, Ultrahuman has announced that its Blood Vision service has been expanded to more than 60 cities and over 2,000+ pin codes. Ultrahuman now offers doorstep sample collection, clinical-grade testing, and all insights via its app. It’s a “seamless, smart experience”.
Starting at just Rs 999, Blood Vision offers 15 curated tests, and its base plan (Rs 1,999) covers 60 biomarkers. The premium plan can analyse over 100 advanced health indicators across cardiovascular, metabolic, hormonal, and longevity parameters.
“At Ultrahuman, our focus has always been on creating equitable access to advanced health technology. With Blood Vision and Vision Cloud, we’re bringing world-class diagnostics and insights directly to people’s homes and hands,” Mohit Kumar, CEO of Ultrahuman, said. “This launch marks a significant step forward in our mission to make preventive health accessible to everyone, everywhere.”
Blood Vision is already live in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with launches in the UK and Australia on the horizon. Ultrahuman is one of those companies sincerely trying to make a global push in the healthcare industry. Healthcare can now be seen in high definition thanks to Ultrahuman.