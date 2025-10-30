All About Sharge: These Unique-Looking Fast Chargers are Just What One Needs in Today’s World

Sharge AeroMag 5K/10K power bank

Sharge has now unleashed its brand-new AeroMag 5K and AeroMag 10K power banks in more countries. These are ‘ultra-slim’ power banks, with the 5K model measuring just 8.5mm thick. It’s lightweight, features a Qi2-certified magnetic wireless charging pad, and delivers up to 15W of output. The USB-C port provides for up to 20W of output. When used simultaneously, the wireless charger and port each provide 5W of output. These power banks have an aluminium casing with an anodised finish, and are cool to touch, even after being used for an extended period. The AeroMag 10K measures 14.3mm thick, and it weighs 192g, but not heavy at all. The AeroMag 10K is the one I’ve been using the most, and it works as intended, albeit it is ‘boring’ to use as opposed to all the other uber cool products Sharge has in its portfolio.