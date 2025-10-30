All About Sharge: These Unique-Looking Fast Chargers are Just What One Needs in Today’s World

Sharge's design-first fast chargers and transparent power banks redefine aesthetic tech
Flagship products: Shargeek 170, Retractable 3-in-1, ICEMAG 2/3 and Pixel 140
GaN chargers, Qi2 wireless, active cooling, and compact cases boost usability
I’m just going to start with this quote from the Sharge (formerly Shargeek) website: “Creating stuff is easy by following the same old patterns. BUT at SHARGE, we believe in starting from scratch. No preconceived notions. No boundaries. We unleash the perfect blend of trendy lifestyle, unique design, and leading tech”.
Yes, before Nothing (that smartphone company everyone loves to hate) came around, there was Sharge. Sharge specialises in charging accessories (wireless chargers, power banks, wall chargers, and more). What sets them apart is their design-first approach. Yes, their products are packed with utility, but what truly gives them the edge over their competitors is the transparent design philosophy that runs across all products. You can peer into the product's internals before you purchase. It’s cool, it’s quirky, and it’s something you can show off to anyone and everyone.
Last year, someone had brought one of their power banks to a product launch event we had here in India. Since that day, I’ve been fascinated with the company and their plethora of products. With Qi 2/Qi 2.2 becoming more prevalent (thanks to the iPhone 17 Series and the Google Pixel 10 Series), I thought it was high time I did a series on the brand-new era of fast charging technologies. This is the third part of the series and focuses entirely on Sharge.
Shargeek 170
Immediately upon unboxing my haul (yes, I got some products for review) from Sharge, I went straight to the Shargeek 170 power bank. It’s borderline ridiculous, but it's downright amazing.
Yes, it isn’t a new product, and nor does it have all the latest technology packed into it, but even in 2025, it’s still as useful and powerful as before. The Shargeek 170 is going one step beyond the boring utilitarian power bank accessories we see today. Its CyberPunk-style transparent case is what sets it apart. It’s got a 24,0000mAh battery, 170W maximum output, and a pair of USB-C ports alongside a single USB-A port. It can charge three of your devices simultaneously. There’s a smart display that helps you keep track of charging time, percentage, and current input and output. The only downside is that the power bank can easily be scratched. To that extent, Sharge has included a microfiber carrying case within the box, along with a braided USB-C to USB-C cable.
Just look at it this way. The 24,000 mAh capacity is enough to charge an iPhone 17 Pro and an iPad Pro from near zero to full, leaving a little bit of battery life. The maximum combined output is 170W, with each USB-C port delivering up to 140W. The USB-A port maxes out at 30W.
The power bank itself can be recharged from near-empty to full in just 45 minutes.
Sharge Retractable 3-in-1 Power Bank
The product of the year from Sharge —and one of the best products of 2025 in general —is the Retractable 3-in-1 Power Bank. It’s as retro as it is modern.
This 3-in-1 power bank comes with a 10,000 mAh battery, a built-in retractable USB-C cable, a USB-C port, and fold-out prongs for wall-plugging.
It’s an homage to Braun’s iconic Audio 300 stereo tuner, designed by Dieter Rams. The retractable cable mechanism resembles a cassette player. Sharge’s power bank features a bright white LED dot-matrix display on the front. This displays the battery’s remaining charge level. It’s got a matching wrist strap, too. This one tops out at 30W. This power bank supports pass-through charging, allowing you to charge and recharge simultaneously.
Sharge Pixel 140
Continuing the trend of unique-looking chargers, we have the Sharge Pixel 140. It’s a GaN charger with a dot-matrix display. I got the Pixel 140, but there is also a Pixel 100 variant. It’s a Bauhaus-inspired design. On the front, there is a rotatable dot-matrix display which shows real-time charging information. Furthermore, it is dimmable, and there is a screen on/off animation. The charging plug has three USB-C ports. There is adequate spacing between them, and each offers up to 140W of output. That 140W output is only possible when one port is in use.
On the other hand, the Pixel 100 has three 100W USB-C ports and an 18W USB-A port. Both charging plugs support PD 3.1, QC 4.0, PPS, and other fast-charging protocols. It’s very compact and just shines on your desk. The Pixel 140 and Pixel 100 are built upon the fifth-generation GaN technology.
The screen (a 576-pixel matrix) alternates between showing the charger’s total output power and the current power output of each USB port.
ICEMAG 2
What’s the coolest power bank on Planet Earth? Yes, it’s none other than Sharge’s ICEMAG 2. It’s the world’s first Qi2 wireless power bank with active cooling. Sharge has added a fan to its magnetically attachable wireless power bank. It’s got a 10,000 mAh battery. This one offers both wired (30W) and wireless (15W) charging. It comes with a relatively short USB-C-to-USB-C cable. Furthermore, the Icemag 2 offers pass-through charging. Which means you can plug it into a charging brick to recharge the power bank while also simultaneously wirelessly recharging your smartphone.
It’s made entirely of plastic and has an acrylic window on the lower front to show off the PCB components and for the RCB lighting.
The active cooling feature is pretty neat, as I never felt the heat. It keeps the battery’s circuit cool and reduces the heat load when you’re charging your phone wirelessly. It’s got an aluminium backplate that serves as a thermal pad, helping heat dissipate from your phone. The only downside is that the fan is audible.
Well, there is one bonus feature that you’ll absolutely appreciate. It’s got a sturdy kickstand, and can double as a vertical or horizontal stand for your iPhone or Android phone (unless you have a Pixel 10 Series smartphone) with a magnetic case. Again, if you’re using the kickstand, then you can’t use the USB-C port. There are four LED lights at the back to indicate just how much battery is left.
What makes me even more excited is that Sharge is about to unleash an updated version of this power bank. It’s appropriately called the Icemag 3 and comes with a 10,000 mAh battery. This one supports Qi 2.2 wireless charging (something I’m super excited for) and can wirelessly charge your smartphone at 25W! There is a USB-C cable (35W) built into the fabric lanyard, optional RGB lighting, the same active fan cooling as on the icemag 3, and an extra USB-C port for pass-through charging.
Sharge AeroMag 5K/10K power bank
Sharge has now unleashed its brand-new AeroMag 5K and AeroMag 10K power banks in more countries. These are ‘ultra-slim’ power banks, with the 5K model measuring just 8.5mm thick. It’s lightweight, features a Qi2-certified magnetic wireless charging pad, and delivers up to 15W of output. The USB-C port provides for up to 20W of output. When used simultaneously, the wireless charger and port each provide 5W of output. These power banks have an aluminium casing with an anodised finish, and are cool to touch, even after being used for an extended period. The AeroMag 10K measures 14.3mm thick, and it weighs 192g, but not heavy at all. The AeroMag 10K is the one I’ve been using the most, and it works as intended, albeit it is ‘boring’ to use as opposed to all the other uber cool products Sharge has in its portfolio.
The Other Products
Several other products on the Sharge website will catch your eye. There’s the Pouch, co-created with the OnePlus community, featuring the signature white and red colours. It’s got a detachable 3-in-1 design with portability at its heart.
Then there is the super cute SHARGE Retro 67W GaN Charger. It’s retro charm and throwback looks with modern capabilities. It straight up looks like a retro Mac computer. It also has the old-school, pixelated green display.
There are plenty of others, if you scan the website, but a little too many to mention here.
If you’re after unique-looking chargers with fast charging, look no further than Sharge. They may not be the fastest out there, or come with all the bells and whistles. Sometimes they may trade functionality for looks. That’s okay, when the basic modern functionalities are taken care of in a supremely unique-looking and transparent design.
Sharge knows their target audience is limited but growing slowly. They’re targeting the niche, with cleverly thought out products, with word-of-mouth getting them to a larger consumer base. After using their products for over a month now, I’m fully sold on the idea and the products.