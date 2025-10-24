The Qi 2.2 Revolution is Here: All you Need to Know about Fast Chargers from Baseus, Anker and Ugreen

Qi 2.2 and MagSafe alignment are driving fast wireless adoption
Brands focus on portability, high output, multi-device support, and intelligent charging
Baseus, Anker, and Ugreen offer compelling options for travelers, power users, and early adopters of next-gen wireless charging standards
In the first part of this series, I had written about Indian homegrown brands and their fast charging accessories on the back of the Pixel 10 Series, getting magnets (support for Qi 2 and Qi 2.2 wireless charging). From Stuffcool to UltraProlink, I covered them all. In the second part of the series, I’m going to be covering some international brands and their various products. One of the brands, Sharge, I’ll be writing about in the next part of this series, along with a few other smaller companies.
Nonetheless, with the Pixel 10 Series, iPhone 17 Series coming with Qi 2.2 support, and others hopefully following suit, brands are going all-out to release accessories supporting this technology. Some phones may require the phone to be paired with a Qi 2 ready case with magnets inside. Nonetheless, with Qi 2.2 or Qi2 25W, as some call it, the market is getting flooded.
Let’s dive in.
1. Baseus
Since 2011, Baseus has been innovating in the charging space. The Chinese company is known for its fast and reliable GaN chargers. It’s even got some chargers with retractable cables. It’s one of the foremost names in the wireless charging industry, often leading the brigade with its new products.
For the past few weeks, I’ve been daily driving the Baseus PicoGo series of wireless chargers. The company sent me the PicoGo AM61 10,000mAh wireless power bank and the PicoGo AE11 Fast Charger. The PicoGo AM61 is officially the first Qi2.2-certified power bank from the company. It’s got a built-in Type-C cable and can charge up to 25W wirelessly (if the corresponding device supports it) or 45W via the cable. It’s got magnets, so if you have a Pixel 10 series or iPhone 17 smartphone, plonk it on, charge wirelessly at 25W, and don’t worry about it falling off.
The PicoGo AM61 comes with a 10,000mAh battery and can charge most modern smartphones fully more than once. With just a 30-minute charge, you can juice up a dead smartphone to about 50 percent.
Alongside the built-in Type-C cable, the PicoGo AM61 comes with a spare 45W USB-C port. The PicoGO AM61 is compact, lightweight, and easily portable. It weighs just 211g. The power bank has four LED battery light indicators.
I have been mighty impressed with the PicoGo AM61 power bank. It doesn’t fall off, chargers super fast, and doesn’t make the smartphone that much more bulky. I’ve charged several smartphones with it, but of course, it pairs best with the Pixel 10 series or the iPhone 17 series, because of the magnets. The power bank works with other smartphones, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and will perform well together. It just won’t stay in one place, though, so do keep that in mind.
The other product from Baseus in my arsenal is the PicoGo AE11 fast charger. It’s a 67W GaN charger and is small and compact. It can juice up all your devices at your desk, from your laptop, to tablets and from wireless earbuds to smartphones. It can charge up to three devices simultaneously, with a combined output of 67W across the two USB-C ports and the single USB-A port. Furthermore, the PicoGo AE11 features dynamic power distribution, allowing each device to charge at its optimal power and speed. If you’re charging with just a single device, then you can get the full 67W speed from either of the USB-C ports.
There are other products in the PicoGo series, like the AN13 Fast Charger, AM31 Magnetic Power Bank 5,000mAh 20W Qi2, AF21 Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charger 35W and AE21 Digital Display Fast Charger 2C+1A 100W. They’re all ‘Faster. Smaller. Safer,’ as the company puts it. Baseus the PicoGo series, the company has 50+ products on their website. So, no matter what accessory you’re looking for, Baseus should be at the top of your shopping list.
Yes, there’s even a Baseus India website where you can find several products. Unfortunately, at the time of publishing, the PicoGo series isn’t available in India. Hopefully it’ll launch soon.
2. Anker
Anker came out swinging at IFA 2025 a few months ago. With four new power and charging products as part of the company’s Prime Series.
The prime among them is the Prime Power Bank. It’s a behemoth of a power bank. Yes, it has a capacity of 26,250mAh and is rated at 300W. It is airline-safe (just under the maximum allowed limit) and can power all your devices, including the MacBook Pro, iPhone 17 Series, Pixel 10 Series, iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series and more. It has enough juice to charge two laptops and a phone simultaneously, with its dual USB-C and single USB-A ports. There’s also a display for all the info - remaining battery percentage, how many watts it's outputting and the current temperature of chargers - which is accessible via a button.
A single USB-C port provides up to 140 watts of power. If you really wanted to, you could recharge the power bank to 50 percent in just 15 minutes, but for this, you will have to use two power adapters and both of the USB-C ports at once.
Then there is a new GaN Prime Charger - 43 percent smaller than Apple’s 140W charger - which comes with three USB-C ports (each capable of delivering 140W). The total output, when all ports are in use, is limited to 210W. There’s a foldable plus and a built-in display for all the stats.
The company also came out with a 3-in-1 Prime Wireless Charging Station, which can charge Qi 2.2 compatible smartphones (iPhone 17 Series or Pixel 10 Pro XL) at 25W, an Apple Watch and AirPods at 5W simultaneously. There’s an active cooling system. This means that the charging surface is kept below 36 degrees Celsius. Even noise levels remain pretty low.
Last, but not least, is the Anker 14-in-1 Prime Docking Station. This one has all the ports you can imagine. It’s got a USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, audio, Ethernet, and more. This one supports data transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps (through the USB-C port) and enables a triple monitor setup with resolutions of up to 8K, 4K and 4K for macOS and Windows laptops. This one, like all the other products, features a built-in display for all the data. There’s even an accompanying PC app.
3. Ugreen
I can’t help but mention Ugreen because it’s another company whose products I truly love. Ugreen has released the Ugreen 25W MagFlow Magnetic Wireless 10K Power Bank. In fact, it was the first power bank to be certified as Qi 2.2 compliant. It’s got a capacity of 10,000mAh.
It weighs 254g, average for a 10,000mAh power bank. The cable is made from hardy cloth material and can be used as a carrying handle when the USB-C connector is tucked into the slot at the top. So, just like the Baseus one I mentioned above, this also has a proper in-built USB-C cable. This one also has an informative digital display for showing things like the percentage of battery capacity left.
Besides the power bank, there is the MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger, MagFlow Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad, UNO 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger, MagFlow Magnetic Wireless Car Charger, MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger, all of which are Qi2 25W MagSafe compatible.
The Nexode Pro series has been quite popular for the company. I’ve personally used the Nexode Pro 160W 4-Port GaN charger, and it has impressed me beyond any expectations. It’s not inexpensive, but it comes loaded with features. It’s got 3 USB-C ports, 1 USB-A port, and intelligent current distribution. It supports 140W PD 3.1 Fast Charging. The USB-C1 port alone delivers 140W. It’s got a GaNInfinity Chip, which means that the charger is more powerful, efficient, and lightweight.