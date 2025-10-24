The Qi 2.2 Revolution is Here: All you Need to Know about Fast Chargers from Baseus, Anker and Ugreen

The other product from Baseus in my arsenal is the PicoGo AE11 fast charger. It’s a 67W GaN charger and is small and compact. It can juice up all your devices at your desk, from your laptop, to tablets and from wireless earbuds to smartphones. It can charge up to three devices simultaneously, with a combined output of 67W across the two USB-C ports and the single USB-A port. Furthermore, the PicoGo AE11 features dynamic power distribution, allowing each device to charge at its optimal power and speed. If you’re charging with just a single device, then you can get the full 67W speed from either of the USB-C ports.