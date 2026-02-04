Domestic Air Traffic Rises To 16.69 Crore In 2025; IndiGo Market Share Slips In Dec

Domestic air traffic rose over 3% to 16.69 crore in 2025, while the number of people who flew on domestic airlines fell to 1.43 crore in December, a month when there were massive operational disruptions at IndiGo.
Data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday showed that IndiGo, which had cancelled a large number of flights in early December, saw its market share slump to 59.6% in that month from 63.6% in November.
In December, the market share of Air India Group and Akasa Air rose to 29.6% and 5.2%, respectively. The two airlines’ market share stood at 26.7% and 4.7%, respectively, in the previous month.
SpiceJet also saw its market share rise to 4.3% in December from 3.7% in November 2025.
According to the data, state-owned Alliance Air’s market share remained unchanged at 0.4% in December.
The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines was 6.92% in December, while that of IndiGo stood at 9.65%.
“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January–December 2025 were 1,669.46 lakh as against 1,613.31 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of 3.48% and a monthly negative growth of 4.14%,” the DGCA said in its December report.
More than 10.46 lakh passengers were affected by flight cancellations in December, and airlines shelled out over ₹24 crore towards compensation and facilitation.
In December 2025, a total of 29,212 passenger-related complaints were received by scheduled domestic airlines, the DGCA said.
On-time performance, a measure of punctuality, was the highest for Air India Group at 66.3% in December, while that of IndiGo and Alliance Air was 62.7% and 62.1%, respectively, during the same period.
On-time performance of scheduled domestic airlines is computed for six metro airports — Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.