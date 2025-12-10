  1. home
Meesho Debuts With 46% Premium, Beats GMP Expectations

Meesho delivered a strong listing-day performance, opening nearly 46% above its IPO price on both NSE and BSE. Investor demand translated into solid gains for retail and HNI subscribers, far exceeding grey market expectations ahead of its debut

Curated by: Alka Jain
Meesho Debuts With 46% Premium, Beats GMP Expectations
  • Meesho’s shares listed at a hefty premium over the issue price, rewarding IPO investors with strong gains

  • Retail and HNI participants saw notable returns on their allotments

  • The public issue also drew massive demand, with subscription levels soaring across categories

E-commerce platform Meesho made a strong debut on Indian bourses today as it gave nearly 46% premium over its IPO price and delivered listing gains to investors. The company’s shares opened at ₹162.50 on the NSE, a significant rise from its issue price of ₹111 apiece.  On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹161.20, a 45.23% increase from the IPO price.

Before listing, the grey market premium (GMP) was around ₹36 per share, which indicated a likely upside of 32% in the listing price. However, the stock surpassed these expectations after listing. Retail investors who secured a lot of 135 shares booked an immediate gain of ₹6,952.50 on listing.

On the other hand, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) who were allotted 14 lots (1,890 shares) made around ₹97,335 on their ₹2,09,790 investment.

The IPO attracted investors’ interest, pushing the public subscription to 79.03 times in total. Qualified institutional buyers led the charge with a massive 120.18 times subscription, followed by non-institutional investors at 38.16 times, and retail investors at 19.08 times. Overall, Meesho drew bids worth ₹2.43 lakh crore across more than 62.75 lakh applications. 

Meesho’s Pre-IPO Storm: Who Pulled the Plug on Some Anchor Investors?

BY Shashank Bhatt

Meesho IPO opened for bidding on December 3. The public issue got fully subscribed on day 1, albeit just marginally. The issue remained open for public subscription till December 5.

The company aims to raise ₹5,421.20 crore, of which ₹4,250 crore will be raised through fresh shares. The remaining ₹1,171.20 crore will be raised via OFS. The ecommerce platform has set the IPO price band at ₹105 and ₹111 per equity share. The offering consists of both fresh issuance and an offer for sale (OFS).

Meesho raised ₹2,439 crore from over 60 anchor investors, including SBI MF, GIC, Fidelity, BlackRock, Axis MF, Aditya Birla MF and Dragoneer. Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets India will serve as lead managers.

Why IPO-Bound Meesho Is Opting Out of Quick Commerce Race — Cofounder Sanjeev Barnwal Explains

BY Alka Jain

The company reduced its losses to ₹700.7 crore for the six months ending September 2025, compared to ₹2,512.9 crore during the same period last year. Its revenue grew 29.40% to ₹5,577.5 crore, up from ₹4,311.3 crore.

It reported a net loss of ₹3,942 crore for FY25, driven largely by a one-time exceptional item, including reverse-flip tax and perquisite tax associated with its transition to a public company structure.

