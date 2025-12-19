  1. home
Meesho Shares Jump over 112 % from Issue Price Since Market Debut

Meesho shares have surged over 112 per cent from their issue price since debut, reflecting strong investor confidence and market interest

Shares of e-commerce firm Meesho are in high demand and have surged over 112 per cent from the issue price of Rs 111, since making its market debut on December 10.

The stock has jumped 42.55 per cent in the last four trading days on the BSE.

On Thursday, the stock zoomed 8.85 per cent to settle at Rs 235.50. In the previous trade, shares of the e-commerce firm surged 20 per cent.

From the issue price of Rs 111 per share, the stock has soared 112.16 per cent till Thursday.

The company commands a market valuation of Rs 1,06,284.24 crore.

Meesho made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday last week and ended with over a 53 per cent premium against the issue price of Rs 111.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Meesho received 79 times subscription earlier this month.

The Rs 5,421-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 105-111 per share.

