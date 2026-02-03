Who Is Sergio Gor? The US Ambassador and Trump’s ‘Trusted Voice’ Behind the India–US Trade Deal

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that the tariffs on India have been reduced to 18% and that Washington has sealed the trade deal with New Delhi. In August, the US imposed sweeping 50% tariffs on India, including a 25% punitive tariff owing to its purchase of Russian energy. With the rollback of the punitive tariff and the total tariff slashed to 18%, India has also agreed to stop buying Russian oil by diversifying its oil import basket with US and potential Venezuelan crude. After nine long months, divergent economic interests and several rounds of talks, the India-US trade deal materialised.