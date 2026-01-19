Trump Invites India to Join ‘Board of Peace’; Permanent Seat Requires $1 Bn Contribution

US President Donald Trump has invited India to join a proposed “Board of Peace” to oversee post-conflict steps in Gaza.
The board is expected to include world leaders and focus on governance, security deployment, disarmament and reconstruction.
Israel has publicly objected to the initiative, saying it was not coordinated with Tel Aviv.
US President Donald Trump has invited India to be part of the proposed ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, ANI reported citing sources. US Ambassador Sergio Gor said the invitation was directly conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and forms part of Washington’s broader diplomatic push to de-escalate the conflict in Gaza and shape post-conflict governance arrangements.
“Honored to convey @POTUS invitation to Prime Minister @narendramodi to participate in the Board of Peace, which will bring lasting peace to Gaza. The Board will support effective governance to achieve stability and prosperity,” Gor said in a post on X.
According to reports, four other countries also received invitations on Sunday. The proposed Board of Peace is a new international body envisioned to oversee next steps in Gaza and could eventually take on a wider global mandate, Mint reported.
As per an Associated Press report, the Board of Peace will comprise world leaders and is expected to be formally unveiled in the coming days. Alongside India, Jordan, Greece, Cyprus and Pakistan were invited on Sunday. Other invitees include Canada, Turkey, Egypt, Paraguay, Argentina and Albania.
The board’s mandate is expected to include the formation of a new Palestinian committee in Gaza, deployment of an international security force, disarmament of Hamas, and reconstruction of the war-ravaged region. The invitation letters also noted that the United Nations Security Council had endorsed a US-backed 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan, which includes the creation of the Board of Peace.
Last week, the White House announced the formation of an executive committee to help implement the board’s vision. However, Israel objected to the move on Saturday, saying the committee “was not coordinated with Israel and is contrary to its policy,” marking one of the rare instances of public criticism by Tel Aviv of Washington.
The executive committee includes U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior officials from the Trump administration, along with representatives from Qatar, Egypt and Turkey. Turkey, which maintains strained relations with Israel but has ties with Hamas, is seen as potentially playing a key role in encouraging the group to relinquish control of Gaza and disarm, Mint reported.