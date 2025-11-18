Karnataka Unveils ‘KEO’ AI PC, Launches Three Landmark Tech Policies at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Karnataka unveils KEO, an ultra-affordable AI-powered PC built on local application processor
KEO ships open-source OS, dedicated AI core, offline agent trained on Karnataka datasets
State launches IT, Space Tech, and Startup policies to boost deeptech ecosystem
In a major push in Karnataka’s leadership in technologies, the state on Tuesday unveiled KEO, an ultra-affordable, AI-powered personal computer built on India’s own application processor while simultaneously announcing three transformative policies that will guide Karnataka’s tech ambitions through 2030.
At the inauguration of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, it was highlighted that Karnataka’s role as India’s “nerve center of semiconductor and AI innovation,” stressing that the launch of KEO as the new policy frameworks mark.
Developed in partnership with India’s first AI-first system integrator, KEO is positioned as a knowledge-driven, open-source and economically accessible computing solution. “Designed in Karnataka and developed in Karnataka,” KEO reflects the state’s commitment to “democratizing access to intelligent, locally built computing, from rural classrooms to advanced research labs.”
Built from the ground up on an open-source and system-on-chip and an operating system, KEO integrates learning, programming, productivity and creativity tools along with a dedicated AI core making it India’s most affordable AI-capable PC designed for edge deployment. The minister additionally pointed out that KEO features a first-of-its-kind AI agent trained on Karnataka’s state education, research and training datasets, functioning entirely offline without the need for internet access.
After multiple form-factor experiments and software optimizations, KEO now ships with high-speed memory and RAM, 4G support, Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, USB-A and USB-C ports, HDMI output and an audio jack. All of this, he stressed, is packed into a compact form factor at the most accessible price point in its category. “This is not merely a technological breakthrough,” said the spokesperson, “it is a social commitment bringing intelligent computing within reach of every student, engineer, creator, disruptor and enterprise.”
Alongside the hardware debut, the government unveiled three major policy blueprints: the Information Technology Policy 2025–2030, the Space Tech Policy 2025–2030, and the Startup Policy 2025–2030. Together, these frameworks aim to deepen Karnataka’s global competitiveness in emerging technologies.
The IT policy focuses on transforming Karnataka into a global deep-tech destination through data-driven governance and emerging technology readiness. The space tech policy aims to position Karnataka as India’s leading space technology hub, capturing 50% of the domestic market and 5% of the global market by 2034. The startup policy, he pointed out, seeks to enable the creation of 25,000 startups over the next five years through stronger infrastructure, market access, talent development and inclusive innovation pathways.
He stressed that Karnataka continues to attract global investor confidence due to its predictable governance, strong intellectual property culture, deep engineering talent, transparent regulations and global connectivity. “Our ecosystem blends world-class engineering, robust policy frameworks, and vibrant global communities,” he said.
With the unveiling of KEO and the rollout of the three policies, it was asserted that Karnataka is “not just preparing for the future, it is shaping it.”