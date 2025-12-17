“We Are Closing the Gap with China Enough to Get Noticed,” says Tsugami India Chairman K. Balasubramaniam

A

Let me be blunt. Unless there is a radical shift in who we are, we cannot catch up with China’s speed. We are constrained by many things, and one of them and this is controversial but true, is democracy itself. China can execute decisions without resistance. I’m frankly tired of people constantly comparing their efficiency to ours. But having said that, I’ve seen real change here in the last 10-15 years, which is why I still work. We may not match China immediately, but we will close the gap. If we were one-tenth of China earlier, our next target is to be one-fourth.