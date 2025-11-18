Goal Is to Ensure that Future of Technology is Built in Karnataka, Says CM Siddaramaiah

The Chief Minister said Karnataka aims to build the technologies of the future and remains India’s leading digital economy hub
Massive participation at the Bengaluru Tech Summit reflects the state’s growing influence in global tech circles
Siddaramaiah emphasized Karnataka’s legacy of pioneering IT policies and proactive governance that continue to shape India’s digital landscape
The goal of Karnataka is to ensure that future technology is built within the state, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Speaking at the tech summit, he highlighted Karnataka as the epicentre of India’s and state’s technology expanding digital economy, start-up ecosystem, and infrastructure push.
The state’s role as India’s foremost technology hub, highlighting its ecosystem built on decades of policy innovation, enterprise-friendly governance and consistent private sector participation. Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said Karnataka’s rise as an IT space “is neither an accident nor a coincidence,” but the result of sustained investments and forward-looking policy decisions.
The Chief Minister noted that the summit itself reflects the scale of Karnataka’s tech ambition, with 1,200 exhibitors, 15,000 delegates, over 10,000 start-ups and more than 60,000 attendees making their way to participate in the flagship event. He added that the presence of 150 global speakers underscores Bengaluru’s position as a critical node in global technology conversations.
Siddaramaiah emphasised that Karnataka has led India’s digital transformation from the front. “This is the state where the first IT policy of the country was drafted. Karnataka also set up India’s first dedicated IT department,” he said, stressing that the state’s proactive policymaking continues to set national benchmarks.
According to him, Bengaluru today hosts 25 lakh IT professionals, forming one of the world’s largest tech talent pools. He further pointed out that the city is home to over 12,000 active startups, placing it firmly among the top global startup destinations.
This strength, he said, has catalysed the emergence of a thriving economy that spans AI, deeptech, biotech, advanced manufacturing, robotics and sustainability-oriented solutions.
He added that the government is committed to expanding this digital advantage. Karnataka is investing over ₹1.5 lakh crore in mobility, infrastructure and urban development to ensure that Bengaluru and other tech clusters remain competitive on the world stage.
Additionally, with 30% of the country’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs) located in Bengaluru, the city continues to attract multinational companies setting up high-value engineering, R&D and product development hubs.
The CM also highlighted the entrepreneurial energy spreading beyond the core IT corridors, noting that 50+ new startups emerge in Bengaluru every month, driven by a mix of talent, capital access and supportive policy frameworks. “This momentum reflects the trust innovators place in our state,” he said.
He stressed that Karnataka’s priority now is to accelerate technology adoption and deepen collaboration between academia, industry and government. “We are shaping an ecosystem where innovation becomes the natural outcome,” he said, calling the state a catalyst for India’s next phase of tech-led growth.
Siddaramaiah concluded by reaffirming Karnataka’s commitment to nurture the industries such as AI, quantum computing and robotics. “Our goal is to ensure that the future of technology is built in Karnataka,” he said.