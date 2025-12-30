Blinkit CFO Vipin Kapooria Resigns, Eternal Stock Tumbles to Five-Month Low

Eternal shares dropped following Blinkit CFO Vipin Kapooria's resignation
Kapooria is expected to rejoin Flipkart in a senior leadership finance role
Exit occurs after Eternal’s recent ₹8,500 crore capital raise
Shares of Eternal Ltd fell about 2.5% on Tuesday following reports that Vipin Kapooria, chief financial officer of its quick-commerce arm Blinkit has resigned and is set to rejoin Flipkart.
The stock opened at ₹282.50 and slipped to an intraday low of ₹275.35 on the NSE around midday. This marked its weakest level in nearly five months, with more than eight million shares changing hands during the session.
Kapooria, who joined Blinkit in September last year, was the company’s first full-time finance chief since 2022. According to a Moneycontrol report, he is expected to take up a senior finance role at e-commerce major Flipkart, where he previously spent several years in leadership finance positions. Eternal and Blinkit have not issued an official statement on his exit.
Departure Timing
The departure comes at a sensitive moment for Blinkit and the broader quick-commerce sector, which is seeing renewed investor activity and intensifying competition. Eternal completed an ₹8,500 crore qualified institutional placement earlier this year and has positioned Blinkit as a key growth vertical within its overall strategy.
At the same time, rival quick-commerce players such as Zepto are preparing for initial public offerings, while Flipkart itself is reported to be moving toward a public listing. These developments increase the strategic importance of strong finance leadership at consumer-facing, high-growth business units.
Who is Vipin Kapooria?
Kapooria’s resume includes multiple stints at Flipkart as well as senior finance roles at Oyo and Yum! Restaurants. His hiring last year filled a notable vacancy, as Blinkit had been operating without a permanent CFO since Amit Sachdeva left in 2022. Market participants said the company will now need to appoint a successor to oversee Blinkit’s financial planning as it scales and competes for market share.
No timeline or name has been confirmed for Kapooria’s replacement. Eternal’s share-price move on Tuesday underscored how personnel shifts at operating subsidiaries can influence sentiment across a listed parent, particularly in capital-intensive and fast-moving segments such as 10-minute grocery delivery.