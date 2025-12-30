  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. News
  4. Blinkit cfo vipin kapooria resigns eternal stock tumbles to five month low

Blinkit CFO Vipin Kapooria Resigns, Eternal Stock Tumbles to Five-Month Low

Departure comes as quick-commerce competition intensifies and Blinkit’s parent readies large fundraising plans

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Blinkit CFO Vipin Kapooria
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Eternal shares dropped following Blinkit CFO Vipin Kapooria's resignation

  • Kapooria is expected to rejoin Flipkart in a senior leadership finance role

  • Exit occurs after Eternal’s recent ₹8,500 crore capital raise

Shares of Eternal Ltd fell about 2.5% on Tuesday following reports that Vipin Kapooria, chief financial officer of its quick-commerce arm Blinkit has resigned and is set to rejoin Flipkart.

The stock opened at ₹282.50 and slipped to an intraday low of ₹275.35 on the NSE around midday. This marked its weakest level in nearly five months, with more than eight million shares changing hands during the session.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Kapooria, who joined Blinkit in September last year, was the company’s first full-time finance chief since 2022. According to a Moneycontrol report, he is expected to take up a senior finance role at e-commerce major Flipkart, where he previously spent several years in leadership finance positions. Eternal and Blinkit have not issued an official statement on his exit.

Related Content
Related Content
Eternal Pumps ₹600 Crore into Blinkit - null
Eternal Pumps ₹600 Crore into Blinkit as Quick-Commerce Race Intensifies

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

Departure Timing

The departure comes at a sensitive moment for Blinkit and the broader quick-commerce sector, which is seeing renewed investor activity and intensifying competition. Eternal completed an ₹8,500 crore qualified institutional placement earlier this year and has positioned Blinkit as a key growth vertical within its overall strategy.

At the same time, rival quick-commerce players such as Zepto are preparing for initial public offerings, while Flipkart itself is reported to be moving toward a public listing. These developments increase the strategic importance of strong finance leadership at consumer-facing, high-growth business units.

Eternal, Amazon Welcome New Labour Laws, Say 'Business Impact Will Be Manageable' - null
Eternal, Amazon Welcome New Labour Laws, Say 'Business Impact Will Be Manageable'

BY Outlook Business Desk

Who is Vipin Kapooria?

Kapooria’s resume includes multiple stints at Flipkart as well as senior finance roles at Oyo and Yum! Restaurants. His hiring last year filled a notable vacancy, as Blinkit had been operating without a permanent CFO since Amit Sachdeva left in 2022. Market participants said the company will now need to appoint a successor to oversee Blinkit’s financial planning as it scales and competes for market share.

No timeline or name has been confirmed for Kapooria’s replacement. Eternal’s share-price move on Tuesday underscored how personnel shifts at operating subsidiaries can influence sentiment across a listed parent, particularly in capital-intensive and fast-moving segments such as 10-minute grocery delivery.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×