India’s Deeptech Market to Hit $30 Bn by 2030 Amid Defence Push & Global Robotics Boom

India deeptech market to reach ~$30Bn by 2030, Redseer cites defence-driven surge
Defence budget growth (~$80B) accelerates procurement, R&D in autonomous systems
Robotics boom: global market to ~$230B by 2030; India cost advantage
India’s deeptech industry is poised to expand rapidly over the next five years, reaching an estimated $30 billion by 2030, Redseer report says. This comes as rising defence outlays and a global robotics boom pull forward demand for advanced systems and manufacturing.
Redseer attributes much of the acceleration to a near-doubling of India’s defence budget over the past decade to about $80 billion, a shift that has substantially increased procurement and R&D in defence-focused deeptech such as autonomous systems, sensors and secure communications.
The consultancy estimates India’s deeptech base at about $9–12 billion in FY2025, now being “pulled forward” by defence and robotics demand.
Robotics Boom: Big TAM, Big Opportunity
Globally, the robotic-machines market is forecast to swell from roughly $60 billion today to nearly $230 billion by 2030, with humanoid robots singled out as a potential $10 billion breakout opportunity. Redseer highlights that India can capture a meaningful slice of this growth by leveraging lower production costs and systems-integration strengths.
The report finds India enjoys a large manufacturing cost advantage: estimated production cost for humanoid robots in India is about 73% lower than comparable U.S. models (India: ≈$16,500 vs. U.S.: $55,000–$60,000), driven by local integration capabilities, lower labour costs and optimised sourcing of parts. That gap is presented as a competitive lever for exports and large-scale deployment.
Investors & Policy Outlook
Redseer flags near-term investible areas including autonomous aerial systems, AI-enabled training and simulation, resilient propulsion and energy systems for drones, and defence-grade sensors and secure compute.
The consultancy argues that policy support, focused capital deployment and supply-chain upgrades (especially for long-lead grid and power components) will be critical to convert capability into scalable industry.
Analysts say the combination of government procurement (defence), a favourable cost base for manufacturing, and fast-growing global demand for robotics could make India a trusted, lower-cost manufacturing hub outside China, a positioning that may attract multinational supply chains and venture capital into the sector. Redseer’s projection, if realised, would mark deeptech as one of India’s next major industrial engines.