‘Rapido Tops the Mobility Market in India’, Says Prosus Amid Fresh Stake Increase Process

Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi said on Monday that Bengaluru-based Rapido “tops the charts” in India’s mobility market, signalling the Dutch investor’s intention to deepen its stake in the ride-hailing start-up through a mix of primary and secondary investments, ET reported.
Prosus currently owns about 5% of Rapido and is in the process of increasing that holding, Bloisi told investors.
The investor highlighted Rapido’s rapid growth in its latest presentation, noting that the start-up’s gross merchandise value expanded roughly 111% year-on-year during the April–September 2025 period. The company framed this acceleration as a core justification for additional capital and a strategic bet on Rapido’s longer-term potential. Rapido’s GMV performance, Prosus said, reinforces its broader India portfolio thesis.
Prosus Rapido Investment
Prosus’s investment plan involves both fresh funding and the acquisition of equity from existing shareholders. The firm previously injected $30 million into Rapido in February 2025 and is understood to be purchasing secondary shares from Swiggy, alongside preparing a sizeable primary cheque that reportedly places the combined investment in the low hundreds of millions of dollars.
The Swiggy stake sale, reported in recent weeks, forms part of a wider reshuffle of ownership within the company as existing stakeholders and new investors reorganize their exposure.
Why is Prosus Doubling Down?
Executives at Prosus said India remains a priority market, and that Rapido’s leadership in two-wheeler ride-hailing, coupled with its expansion into cabs, autos and food delivery, gives it a differentiated role within India’s mobility ecosystem.
The move aligns with Prosus’s broader strategy to deepen exposure to fast-scaling Asian businesses and convert growth momentum into profitable, durable platforms in markets such as India and Southeast Asia.
Key variables for markets and start-ups now centre on the completion of the secondary purchase from Swiggy, regulatory clearances where applicable, and the eventual size and terms of Prosus’s primary investment.