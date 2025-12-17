CCI Clears Coinbase’s Minority Stake in CoinDCX Parent, Valuation Hits $2.45Bn

The investment and regulatory approval come after a turbulent period for the exchange in 2025. In July, CoinDCX disclosed a security breach in which attackers siphoned off roughly $44 million from an internal hot wallet used for liquidity operations, making it one of the larger hacks to hit an Indian crypto platform. The company said it absorbed the loss from its treasury, launched a bug-bounty programme, and subsequently saw senior exits from its technology and security teams.