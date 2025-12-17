  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. News
  4. Cci clears coinbases minority stake in coindcx parent valuation hits 245bn

CCI Clears Coinbase’s Minority Stake in CoinDCX Parent, Valuation Hits $2.45Bn

Regulatory nod paves way for deeper US crypto play in India; transaction is non-controlling stake at $2.45bn post-money valuation

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sumit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, CoinDCX
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The CCI has approved Coinbase’s acquisition of a minority, non-controlling stake in DCX Global

  • This investment is part of a larger strategy by Coinbase to expand its footprint in India and the Middle East

  • The deal values CoinDCX at approximately $2.45 billion post-money

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday cleared Coinbase Global Inc’s proposal to acquire a minority, non-controlling stake in DCX Global Ltd, the Mauritius-incorporated holding company that owns the CoinDCX brand, its technology and related intellectual property.

The approval follows Coinbase’s announcement in October that it had invested in CoinDCX as part of its broader strategy to scale operations in India and the Middle East. Coinbase, a US-based crypto exchange operating in more than 100 countries, first invested in the Indian platform in 2020 and has now deepened the partnership through the latest tranche, which values DCX Global at about $2.45 billion on a post-money basis.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
CoinDCX Faces Leadership Shake-Up as CHRO and CISO Exit - null
CoinDCX Faces Leadership Shake-Up as CHRO and CISO Exit

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Deal Importance

The CCI’s clearance removes a key competition-law hurdle for Coinbase as it looks to deepen its strategic presence in a market where Indian crypto platforms are facing increased regulatory scrutiny and shifting user demand.

For Coinbase, the minority investment builds on an existing partnership and supports its plans to scale products and operations across South Asia and the Middle East, regions where CoinDCX already has an established footprint, including through its acquisition of Dubai-based BitOasis last year.

Separately, the regulator also approved Japan Post Co. Ltd’s proposed acquisition of a 19.9% stake in Logisteed Holdings Ltd, highlighting the CCI’s ongoing role in reviewing cross-border transactions that meet merger control thresholds.

null - null
Crypto Exchange CoinDCX Hit by Security Breach, $44 Million Drained

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

CoinDCX Scale & Performance

Founded in 2018 by Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal, CoinDCX is among India’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The platform says it serves more than 20 million users and offers trading in over 500 crypto assets.

According to company filings cited by the media, CoinDCX reported operating revenue of ₹559.6 crore in FY25 and a net profit of ₹1.7 crore for the year. On an annualised basis, group revenue stood at around ₹1,179 crore, with yearly transaction volumes of about ₹13.7 lakh crore and assets under custody exceeding ₹10,000 crore.

The investment and regulatory approval come after a turbulent period for the exchange in 2025. In July, CoinDCX disclosed a security breach in which attackers siphoned off roughly $44 million from an internal hot wallet used for liquidity operations, making it one of the larger hacks to hit an Indian crypto platform. The company said it absorbed the loss from its treasury, launched a bug-bounty programme, and subsequently saw senior exits from its technology and security teams.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×