  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. News
  4. Ather overtakes ola electric in quarterly revenue narrows losses expands market share

Ather Overtakes Ola Electric in Quarterly Revenue, Narrows Losses & Expands Market Share

Hero Motocorp-backed Ather Energy reported ₹940.7 crore in Q2 FY26 revenue, surpassing Ola Electric

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ather Energy
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ather Energy overtakes Ola Electric in quarterly revenue, posting ₹940.7 crore

  • Total income rose ~57% YoY; net loss narrowed to ₹154.1 crore

  • Deliveries 65,595 units; national market share 17.4% (October Vahan 20.2%)

Ather Energy surpassed rival Ola Electric in quarterly revenue for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), reporting stronger top-line growth and sharper margin improvement as it scales retail and software services.

The Hero Motocorp-backed EV maker posted total income of ₹940.7 crore for the quarter, a year-on-year rise of about 57%, while losses narrowed and operating metrics showed widening traction across India.

Revenue & Profitability

Ather’s total income of ₹940.7 crore included rising non-vehicle revenues, subscriptions, charging, accessories and service, which now account for roughly 12% of sales.

Related Content
Related Content

The company said adjusted EBITDA losses narrowed substantially (EBITDA loss of about ₹90.7 crore), and reported a net loss after tax of ₹154.1 crore, down from about ₹197 crore a year earlier. Adjusted gross margin improved to approximately 22%, up nearly 300 basis points year-on-year, driven by value engineering, a richer product mix and growth in services.

Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta (Left) - null
Ather Energy Bets Big on Distribution Expansion, to Take Store Count to 700 By FY26

BY Outlook Business Desk

Market Share Shift

Ather delivered 65,595 units in Q2 FY26, a 67% rise year-on-year.

Government registration (Vahan) data showed Ather’s market share at 20.2% in October, against 11.5% for Ola Electric. It indicates that Ather is gaining ground in recent months as Ola’s volumes are cooling.

Chief Executive Tarun Mehta said the quarter reflected “steady growth in market share and continued progress on our path to profitability,” crediting a broadened retail footprint and engineering gains.

Ather has expanded its retail network aggressively, adding 173 new Experience Centres (ECs) in H1 and 78 in the quarter, taking the total to 524 ECs, and aims to double stores to 700 during the year. The company also reported progress on software and charging: AtherStack 7.0 launched during the quarter, and the Ather Grid fast-charging network reached 4,322 points across India and neighbouring markets.

null - X_#@Bhavish Aggarwal
Ola Electric Q2 Losses Narrow to ₹418 Cr Even as Sales Nosedive; Shares Down 2%

BY Outlook Business Desk

Comparison with Ola Electric

By contrast, Ola Electric’s sales and revenue weakened in the period amid intense competition and service challenges. Ola’s losses remain larger, the company reported a net loss in the quarter of about ₹418 crore, even as it cut costs and pared some expenses.

The relative improvement in Ather’s unit economics and non-vehicle revenue mix has helped lift investor sentiment: Ather’s market capitalisation has risen above Ola Electric’s (Ather ~₹24,275 crore; Ola ~₹18,878 crore as of October).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×