Ather Overtakes Ola Electric in Quarterly Revenue, Narrows Losses & Expands Market Share

Ather has expanded its retail network aggressively, adding 173 new Experience Centres (ECs) in H1 and 78 in the quarter, taking the total to 524 ECs, and aims to double stores to 700 during the year. The company also reported progress on software and charging: AtherStack 7.0 launched during the quarter, and the Ather Grid fast-charging network reached 4,322 points across India and neighbouring markets.