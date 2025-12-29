InMobi, Yulu, Other Start-Up Founders Commit ₹100 Cr School to IIT Kanpur

The 500-plus startups supported by the IIT Madras Incubation Cell is valued at over ₹53,000 crore ($6 billion) The ₹53,000-crore ($6 billion) cumulative valuation reflects all startups that IIT Madras Incubation Cell has supported over the years and not just those currently in the programme. This total includes both active incubatees and alumni firms that have passed through the centre, including well-known companies like Ather Energy.