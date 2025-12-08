Ola Electric Share Price Sinks to New All-Time Low at ₹33, Plunges 80% from Peak

Over all, the stock price crashed nearly 80% from its post-listing high of ₹157, and is down by 50% from its IPO price of ₹76 apiece. The EV maker went public on India bourses in August 2024. The stock is witnessing heavy selling pressure, with over six crore shares were sold by 2.10 pm, much more than the 20-day average volume of 1.6 crore shares.