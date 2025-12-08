Ola Electric Share Price Sinks to New All-Time Low at ₹33, Plunges 80% from Peak

Ola Electric is facing a sustained sell-off as its shares hit record lows and trading volumes surge
Big investors, including early backers and global funds, have reduced their stakes while the company struggles with falling revenue and a shrinking E2W market share
Although it is pushing ahead with battery-cell technology and expansion into energy storage, market sentiment remains weak
Ola Electric shares have been falling down for the past few trading session. The stock price tumbled over 5% to touch a fresh all-time low of ₹33.65 during the intraday trading session on Monday. So far, it has declined 60.41% in the calendar year 2025 on the back of regulatory troubles, declining market share in the E2W segment, and more.
Over all, the stock price crashed nearly 80% from its post-listing high of ₹157, and is down by 50% from its IPO price of ₹76 apiece. The EV maker went public on India bourses in August 2024. The stock is witnessing heavy selling pressure, with over six crore shares were sold by 2.10 pm, much more than the 20-day average volume of 1.6 crore shares.
The company’s shares slipped below their major moving averages in early November and have stayed under those levels ever since. The sustained decline has dragged Ola Electric’s market cap below ₹15,000 crore, a sharp fall from its post-listing peak of over ₹65,000 crore.
Meanwhile, Ola Electric has also commenced mass deliveries of its 4680 Bharat Cell power vehicles. The S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) is the first product to be powered by the company's indigenously manufactured 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack that delivers more range, better performance and enhanced safety.
With its own battery packs in the vehicles, Ola Electric is now India's first company to fully own the battery pack and cell manufacturing process in-house.
The company has initiated a major service reboot, deploying a 250-member rapid-response team across the country to address its after-sales backlogs and stabilise customer support, as per company sources.
The team comprises technicians and operational specialists led by the core leadership team, to clear pending repairs and improve spare-part availability for the company's fast-growing electric scooter base.
The newly mobilised taskforce has been coordinating closely with service centres, backed by real-time communication channels to address all kinds of delays ranging from battery replacements to routine repairs, the source said.
Ola's service network has been under heightened pressure since scooter deliveries surged in 2023, leading to longer wait times and inconsistent spare-part supply.