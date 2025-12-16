Zepto Prepares to File $500Mn India IPO Draft, Targeting $7 Billion Valuation

Investors have poured billions of dollars into ultra-fast delivery models in India, and Zepto’s IPO would reflect a bet that scale and improved unit economics can translate into sustainable returns. The fresh capital is expected to be used for expanding warehouses, strengthening technology and boosting customer acquisition, areas where rivals are also investing heavily, while the public listing would offer an exit route for late-stage investors. Analysts caution that investor interest will depend on a clear path to profitability and transparent metrics around fulfilment density and customer retention.