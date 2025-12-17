Bhavish Aggarwal Sells Ola Electric Stake Worth ₹92 Cr, Shares Rally 5%

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal sold 2.6 crore shares in a bulk deal worth ₹92 crore
The proceeds were used to fully repay a ₹260 crore promoter-level loan
This transaction successfully released 3.93% of previously pledged promoter shares
Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal sold 2.6 crore shares (around 0.6%), in a bulk transaction worth ₹92 crore, at ₹34.99 a share, latest shareholding data showed.
The sale was a one-time, limited monetisation of his personal stake used to fully repay promoter-level borrowings of roughly ₹260 crore and resulted in the release of about 3.93% of previously pledged promoter shares.
Ola’s Statement
The company said the sale did not dilute promoter control and that the promoter group will continue to hold “approximately 34%” after the transaction.
In a statement, Ola Electric said Aggarwal combined the partial share sale with other personal funds to clear the pledged shares and eliminate the founder-level loan. The pledges had been made to finance Aggarwal’s tech venture, Krutrim, which the company says has been repositioned as a cloud-infrastructure player and is now generating positive cash flows.
Post Deal Shareholding
Before the deal, Aggarwal held 30.02% of Ola Electric (September 2025 data); of that stake, 10.11% was pledged to lenders and 66.63% remained locked in. Regulatory filings show the promoter group’s overall holding will remain among the largest in recent new-age listings even after the sale.
The share sale came amid pressure on Ola Electric’s stock: the scrip traded at a 55% discount to its IPO price of ₹76 and has fallen from a one-year high of ₹102.50.
The company has faced operational headwinds, October sales placed it fifth in the two-wheeler market and November unit sales slipped to about 8,400. Financially, Ola Electric reported a consolidated net loss of ₹418 crore in the quarter to September 2025 on revenue of ₹756 crore, a 43% year-on-year decline.
Market Reaction
After the transaction, shares of Ola Electric Mobility rose as much as 4.8% to an intraday high of ₹36.16 on the BSE on Wednesday, December 17.
The rebound followed a period of sharp declines. The stock had touched a new all-time low earlier this month and was down nearly 80% from its post-listing peak of ₹157. It has also fallen about 50% from its IPO price of ₹76 per share. Ola Electric listed on Indian exchanges in August 2024.
The counter continues to face heavy selling pressure, with more than six crore shares traded by 2.10 pm on Wednesday, well above the 20-day average volume of 1.6 crore shares.
The shares slipped below key moving averages in early November and have remained below those levels since. The prolonged slide has pulled Ola Electric’s market capitalisation below ₹15,000 crore, a steep drop from its post-listing high of over ₹65,000 crore.