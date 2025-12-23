OYO Parent PRISM Clears ₹6,650 Cr IPO Fresh Issue, Shareholders Approve 1:19 Bonus

Operational Performance

Founder Ritesh Agarwal has flagged strong top-line momentum, pointing to sharp growth in revenue and gross booking value, as well as improved room utilisation driven by premium storefronts such as Townhouse and Sunday hotels. In a September communication to the company, Agarwal said the first quarter recorded a more than twofold rise in profit after tax compared with the previous year and highlighted double-digit same-store growth across segments.