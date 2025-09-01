Noting that the company is just not a leader in Southern India but also in Gujarat and North-east, he said, "there are many cities all over north where we are market leaders. So I think the real opportunity for us and the real need for us is to keep focus and keep adding more and more stores. As that happens, our market share should inch up." Ather Energy at present has 416 outlets pan-India and the near-term target is to have 700 outlets by March next year, he said and added that in the last two quarters alone as many as 180 such stores have come up across the country.