Masters’ Union Founder Pratham Mittal Joins Shark Tank India Season 5 as Judge

Pratham Mittal confirmed as a new judge for Shark Tank India Season 5
The season will feature a "Campus Special" edition
Other new "Sharks" are Varun Alagh (Mamaearth) & Mohit Yadav (Minimalist)
Pratham Mittal, founder of Tetr College of Business and Masters’ Union, has been confirmed as a judge for Shark Tank India Season 5, the show’s producers announced on Tuesday. Mittal, who has built both institutions around venture creation and student entrepreneurship, will join the panel that evaluates and invests in early-stage founders from across the country.
Mittal’s appointment underscores Shark Tank India’s continued focus on early-stage, founder-led businesses and on nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs. At Masters’ Union, entrepreneurship is a central pillar. More than 35 students launched start-ups in the past year, supported by the school’s Masters’ Union Investment Fund. Student ventures have received grants totalling ₹1.36 crore, generated a projected annualised recurring revenue of ₹4.32 crore, and benefitted from over 4,500 hours of personalised mentorship, the institution said.
Global Classroom, Real Businesses
Tetr College is a four-year undergraduate programme that integrates venture building into its curriculum and extends Mittal’s founder-first approach internationally. Its cohorts now include more than 200 students from over 50 countries, and the college reports a highly selective acceptance rate of 2.6%.
The institution recently raised $18 million from Owl Ventures and Bertelsmann India Investments, positioning itself as a global pipeline for student founders who build and scale real businesses while studying.
Mittal’s Appointment
The appointment highlights the growing intersection between formal education and India’s start-up ecosystem, where campus programmes increasingly aim to produce revenue-generating ventures rather than just ideas. Mittal’s presence on the judging panel could also encourage more student- and campus-born start-ups to pitch on national platforms, accelerating their access to investor networks and mentorship.
“Shark Tank has emerged as one of the most influential platforms for entrepreneurship in India,” Mittal said. “I’m excited to engage with students and young founders who are starting early, building with purpose and shaping the next generation of innovators.”
Shark Tank India Season 5 will feature its customary mix of founder pitches and investor deliberations. Producers said further details on the full judging panel and the broadcast schedule will be announced closer to the season’s launch.