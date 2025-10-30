Ola Electric’s Internal Cash Play: Manufacturing Unit Raises ₹250 Cr from Its Own Battery Arm

OET and OCT sit at opposite ends of Ola’s product stack. OET manages vehicle platforms, manufacturing and systems integration, while OCT is focused on indigenous cell research and scale manufacturing. The two units are central to Ola’s move from supplier-sourced batteries to in-house production of 4680-format lithium-ion cells, a transition the company says began in the June quarter and which it expects to roll out into vehicles from Navratri this year.