What Bhavish Aggarwal’s Stake Sale Means for Ola Electric & Its Falling Share Prices?

Ola, which was once the market leader in electric two-wheelers with a 32.10% share in October 2023, saw its market share fall sharply to 11.20% over the same period two years later, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations. During this time, competitors have gained ground. Bajaj Auto and Ather Energy, which held market shares of 12.10% and 11.50% respectively in 2023, have since emerged as stronger players.