Ather Energy Bets Big on Distribution Expansion, to Take Store Count to 700 By FY26

The company used its annual Ather Community Day event on Saturday to unveil the EL platform, its first new vehicle architecture since the original 450. The platform, as Mehta explained, will allow Ather to launch a broader range of scooters from everyday commuter models to maxi and sportier variants while keeping the experience premium. “I don’t think the market is for products below ₹1 lakh. Going below that, we’re just leaving money on the table and not building a good enough experience,” he argued.