Healthcare Edtech Virohan Raises ₹65 Cr in Series B Led by Mynavi Corporation

Virohan raised ₹65 crore ($7.5 million) in a Series B funding round
The round was led by Mynavi Corporation with Blume Ventures
The capital will be used to accelerate product development
Virohan, an India-based provider of industry-aligned healthcare education, has raised ₹65 crore (about $7.5 million) as part of its ongoing Series B round. The tranche was led by Japanese HR and recruitment firm Mynavi Corporation, with participation from existing backers Blume Ventures, Bharat Inclusive Technologies Seed Fund and Rebright Partners.
The company said it will use the fresh capital to accelerate product development, improve operational efficiency and expand hiring as it pushes toward profitability. Virohan partners with universities to deliver allied-health degree programmes and build hiring pipelines for hospitals and diagnostics chains.
Virohan Portfolio
Virohan works with institutions such as UPES (Dehradun), BBD University (Lucknow), CMR University (Bengaluru), Assam Don Bosco University (Guwahati), MIT University (Shillong), G.H. Raisoni University (Nagpur and Pune) and Silver Oak University (Ahmedabad). On the employer side, it counts organisations including Lenskart, Medanta, Healthians and Dr Lal PathLabs among its industry collaborators.
“The healthcare system runs on the strength of skilled professionals, yet millions of roles remain unfilled due to broken pathways between education and employment,” Virohan CEO Kunaal Dudeja said. “This support of new and returning investors allows us to double down on technology, expand our partnerships, and unlock career opportunities for students. By 2030, we aim to impact one million learners and become the backbone of the allied healthcare workforce, in India and abroad.”
Education Push
Founded in 2018, Virohan acts as an industry partner to higher-education institutions, delivering undergraduate programmes in allied health, nursing and healthcare management that combine curriculum design, faculty upskilling and employer-led work placements.
The company says it has partnered with more than 20 higher-education institutions to train over 13,000 learners and works with roughly 2,000 healthcare employers to place graduates.
Mynavi’s India arm said the investment supports its goal of addressing workforce gaps through technology-driven training. Virohan plans to deploy the funds on product upgrades, platform enhancements and strategic hiring to improve placement outcomes and unit economics. The round is aimed at both accelerating revenue-generating partnerships and improving margins through operational efficiencies as India expands healthcare capacity and seeks to close allied-health staffing shortfalls.