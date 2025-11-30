Lenskart’s Q2 Revenue and Profit Soar; Company Targets 450+ New Stores by FY26

Lenskart reported strong Q2 performance with a 21% YoY rise in revenue to ₹2,096 crore and a 20% increase in net profit to ₹103 crore.
India remained the key growth driver, contributing ₹1,230.6 crore in revenue.
The company aims to add 450+ stores by FY26, expand AI-enabled eye-testing in 500+ stores.
Indian eyewear giant Lenskart posted a surge in both revenue and profit and is aiming to add over 450 new stores by FY26, the company said in its financial results. The newly listed company reported a 21% year-on-year rise in operating revenue to ₹2,096 crore for the quarter ended September. Net profit stood at ₹103 crore, marking 20% year-on-year growth. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 44% year-on-year to ₹414 crore. For the April–June quarter, the company posted a profit of ₹61.2 crore.
Total expenses for the Gurugram-based company for July–September rose 18% to ₹1,980.3 crore from a year ago. The company’s consolidated financial results showed India remained the primary driver of growth, followed by Japan in the international business. Revenue from India stood at ₹1,230.6 crore, up from ₹1,169.2 crore in the previous quarter. International business yielded ₹879.6 crore in revenue, compared to ₹736.5 crore in the previous quarter.
“The growth was primarily driven by volume, with the number of eyewear units growing 23.7% in H1 YoY and 21.7% in Q2. We also witnessed strong growth in our transacting customer accounts with 25.6% growth in Q2 and 29.6% in H1,” the company said in a statement.
Outlook for FY26
The company said it is targeting over 450 net store additions in India, compared to 282 stores in FY25. It also highlighted its efforts to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and is increasingly launching new stores with remote eye-testing capability. “Today, 500+ stores run on AI-enabled remote testing, in addition to Self Eye-Test kiosks and mobile eye-test in development. These innovations ensure accuracy, repeatability and scalability,” the company said.
Lenskart’s Chief Executive Officer Peyush Bansal said the brand’s upcoming smart eyewear, “B by Lenskart Smart Glasses,” powered by AI and Snapdragon, is an effort to showcase India’s next-generation consumer technology products. B by Lenskart Smart Glasses are expected to reach consumers by Q4 FY26.