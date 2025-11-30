Lenskart’s Q2 Revenue and Profit Soar; Company Targets 450+ New Stores by FY26

Indian eyewear giant Lenskart posted a surge in both revenue and profit and is aiming to add over 450 new stores by FY26, the company said in its financial results. The newly listed company reported a 21% year-on-year rise in operating revenue to ₹2,096 crore for the quarter ended September. Net profit stood at ₹103 crore, marking 20% year-on-year growth. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 44% year-on-year to ₹414 crore. For the April–June quarter, the company posted a profit of ₹61.2 crore.