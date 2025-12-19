Adani to Invest ₹1 lakh Cr in Airports; Eyes Aggressive Bids in Next Privatisation Round

"The Indian aviation industry as a whole... can continuously grow at 15-16%, mid-teens, year-on-year for the next 10-15 years," he said, pointing to low per-capita air travel compared to China. "Even if we get to China, it means the whole sector has to grow by a multiple of cities." Calling the growth runway long-term, he said, "So that's a very long growth pathway that we have. And all the signs show that it's seemingly done." Highlighting capacity constraints at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Adani said, "Mumbai Airport was supply constrained from 2016 onwards and wasn't able to service the additional demand that was coming through," adding that "with the start of Navi Mumbai Airport, we will finally see some relaxation there." Terming the commissioning of Navi Mumbai International Airport a landmark moment, he said, "In terms of Indian aviation, this is an extremely important moment. firstly, we are seeing an asset of this size coming online and secondly, it's not that it stops at this size. There is four times growth still left to do." The Adani Group, through its airport arm Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), is India's largest airport infrastructure operator. It controls a significant share of India's air traffic, accounting for roughly 23% of passenger movements and about 33% of cargo traffic nationwide.