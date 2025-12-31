No More 10-Minute Orders? Union Demands to Scrap Quick Delivery Model Amid Gig Workers Strike

Shaik Salauddin, founder-president of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), said the demand is rooted in worker safety and well-being. “Our demands are clear. We want the removal of the 10-minute delivery model since it’s leading to accidents, injuries and mental stress,” Salauddin told The Economic Times. He added that while unions are open to discussions, platforms have not reached out, and called on the government to step in to protect gig workers’ welfare.