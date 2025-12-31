No More 10-Minute Orders? Union Demands to Scrap Quick Delivery Model Amid Gig Workers Strike

1.7 lakh gig workers striking on Dec 31, demand safer working conditions
Unions are calling for removal of 10-min delivery due to high risks
Workers seek stable payouts & ₹40,000 minimum monthly earnings
Gig workers’ union on Monday urged food and grocery delivery platforms to scrap the 10-minute delivery option, arguing that ultra-fast timelines place unsafe pressure on last-mile workers. The demand comes ahead of strikes planned for December 31 across multiple cities, with around 1.7 lakh delivery personnel expected to participate, potentially disrupting instant-delivery services run by Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto and Amazon.
Shaik Salauddin, founder-president of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), said the demand is rooted in worker safety and well-being. “Our demands are clear. We want the removal of the 10-minute delivery model since it’s leading to accidents, injuries and mental stress,” Salauddin told The Economic Times. He added that while unions are open to discussions, platforms have not reached out, and called on the government to step in to protect gig workers’ welfare.
Gig Workers’ Demands
According to the union, five key demands have been placed before platform companies. These include restoring the earlier payout system, which workers say offered more stable and transparent earnings than the current model, and withdrawing the 10-minute delivery option, which they argue forces workers to rush and increases road safety risks.
Another major concern relates to the blocking or deactivation of worker accounts. Salauddin alleged that delivery partners’ IDs are often suspended without clear explanations or effective grievance redressal, leaving workers without income. The union has also flagged the role of algorithms in determining incentives and payouts, saying these systems make earnings unpredictable and financially unstable.
The fifth demand centres on social security benefits, with the union calling for insurance coverage and basic welfare measures. It said gig workers remain outside formal social protection despite their growing role in the workforce. Salauddin said the decision to proceed with a flash strike on December 31 was taken due to a lack of progress on these issues, and appealed to workers across the country to participate peacefully.
Zomato Swiggy Payout Hike
Meanwhile, food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy are offering higher incentives to delivery partners to ensure minimal disruption during the New Year’s Eve rush, a standard practice during festive periods. Industry sources said the strike could affect food delivery and quick-commerce operations, including Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto, when demand is typically at its peak.
Zomato has offered delivery partners payouts of ₹120 to ₹150 per order during peak hours between 6 pm and 12 am on New Year’s Eve, and potential earnings of up to ₹3,000 over the day, subject to order volumes and availability. The company has also temporarily waived penalties for order denials and cancellations. An Eternal spokesperson told PTI that these measures are part of the platform’s standard operating protocol during high-demand festive and year-end periods.
Similarly, Swiggy has also stepped up incentives around the year-end period, offering delivery workers earnings of up to ₹10,000 across December 31 and January 1, according to people aware of the development.
On New Year’s Eve, the platform is advertising peak-hour earnings of up to ₹2,000 for the six-hour window between 6 pm and 12 am, in a bid to ensure adequate rider availability during one of the busiest ordering periods of the year. The people cited said the higher payouts are in line with Swiggy’s standard practice during high-demand festive and year-end periods.