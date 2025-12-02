Meesho IPO GMP Today: Offer Opens Dec 3, Know Price Band & Other Key Details

Promoter Gains

Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO Vidit Aatrey has emerged as a major beneficiary. He holds 47.25 crore shares, equivalent to an 11.15% stake, acquired at an average price of only ₹0.06 per share. At the upper end of the IPO price range, his holdings are now valued at approximately ₹5,245 crore, over 1,800 times their earlier valuation of around ₹2.84 crore.