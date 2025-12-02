Meesho IPO GMP Today: Offer Opens Dec 3, Know Price Band & Other Key Details

Meesho's IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) of ₹46.5 suggests a 41.89% listing gain
The ₹5,421.20 crore IPO opens December 3 and closes December 5, 2025, on BSE/NSE
Price band is set at ₹105 to ₹111 per share, with a lot size of 135 shares
Ecommerce platform Meesho’s IPO grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹46.5 as of December 2, 2025, at 10:55 AM, according to Investorgain. Based on the price band of ₹111 per share, Meesho’s estimated listing price is ₹157.5, calculated by adding the cap price to the current GMP. This translates to an expected gain of 41.89% per share.
The Bengaluru-based online marketplace is scheduled to launch its long-awaited IPO on Wednesday, December 3.
IPO Details
Meesho has set the IPO price band at ₹105 to ₹111 per equity share. The offering consists of both fresh issuance and an offer for sale (OFS). The issue will open on December 3 and remain available for subscription until December 5, 2025.
The company aims to raise ₹5,421.20 crore, of which ₹4,250 crore will be raised through fresh shares. The remaining ₹1,171.20 crore will be raised via OFS. The IPO is proposed for listing on both the BSE and NSE.
Investors will be able to apply in lots, with each lot consisting of 135 company shares.
The most likely share allotment date is December 6, 2025. If the process is delayed due to the date falling on a Saturday, allotment may move to December 8. KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar for the offering.
Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets India will serve as lead managers. The shares are tentatively scheduled to list on December 10, 2025.
Promoter Gains
Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO Vidit Aatrey has emerged as a major beneficiary. He holds 47.25 crore shares, equivalent to an 11.15% stake, acquired at an average price of only ₹0.06 per share. At the upper end of the IPO price range, his holdings are now valued at approximately ₹5,245 crore, over 1,800 times their earlier valuation of around ₹2.84 crore.
Co-founder, Whole-time Director, and CTO Sanjeev Kumar will also see substantial gains. Kumar owns 31.57 crore shares, or a 7.41% stake, purchased at an average of ₹0.02 per share. With the revised IPO valuation, his equity now stands at about ₹3,504 crore, up from roughly ₹63 lakh, an increase of nearly 5,500 times.
Financial Performance
Meesho reduced its losses to ₹700.7 crore for the six months ending September 2025, compared to ₹2,512.9 crore during the same period last year.
Revenue grew 29.40% to ₹5,577.5 crore, up from ₹4,311.3 crore. The company reported a net loss of ₹3,942 crore for FY25, driven largely by a one-time exceptional item, including reverse-flip tax and perquisite tax associated with its transition to a public company structure.