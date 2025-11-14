Meesho Leads India’s Value-Commerce Surge as Fulfilment Costs Drop, Cash Flow Turns Positive

Users, Orders & Unit Economics

Meesho’s regulatory filings show roughly 198–199 million annual transacting users and about 1.8 billion placed orders in Fiscal 2025. Those volumes have helped lower average fulfilment cost per shipped order to about ₹43.08 in FY25 (from higher levels in prior years), while average order value (AOV) has declined as the platform leans into low-price volume.