Meesho Festive Sale to Start on Sept 19, Days Before Amazon & Flipkart

Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale starts 19 Sept 2025 (ahead of Amazon/Flipkart)
expanded assortments in fashion, beauty, home; heavy use of short video, live streams and creator commerce
1.2 million seasonal roles enabled across seller & logistics network; 70%+ from tier-3/4 towns
Meesho announced its annual Mega Blockbuster Sale will begin on September 19, 2025, positioning the platform to capture shoppers a few days ahead of larger rival events.
The company said sellers are expanding assortments across fashion, beauty, home and other categories while Meesho ramps content formats, short videos and live streams, to drive discovery and engagement during the sale.
As part of its festive readiness, Meesho said it has enabled roughly 12 lakh (1.2 million) seasonal job opportunities across its seller and logistics network, with more than 70 per cent of those roles expected to come from tier-3 and tier-4 markets.
The company says these roles cover manufacturing, packaging, sorting, delivery and other operations needed to meet peak demand.
Why Meesho’s Timing Matters
By launching on September 19, Meesho moves before Amazon and Flipkart’s marquee events and aims to capture value-conscious customers who shop early for essentials and apparel. The early launch also gives Meesho space to highlight its Meesho Mall branded collections and to use its content-first approach to surface curated festive buys for lower-cost shoppers.
Meesho plans to lean heavily on creator-driven commerce, short video and live-stream formats, and says it is using AI to improve product discovery and personalisation ahead of the sale. Logistics partners and fulfilment networks are expanding capacity and hiring seasonal staff to manage the expected spike in orders, the company told reporters.
Shoppers should compare final on-screen prices once GST changes (effective September 22, 2025) are applied, and sellers will be judged on how quickly they pass any tax savings to consumers.
Key metrics for Meesho will include catalogue depth on Meesho Mall, live-stream engagement, delivery performance in smaller towns and whether the platform’s content and AI investments translate into higher conversion and repeat-purchase rates.