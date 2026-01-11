OpenAI Asks Contractors to Upload Real-World Work to Train Next-Gen AI Agents

The episode highlights the growing demand across the AI industry for high-quality, task-specific training data that mirrors real workplace activity, as companies race to make models more useful for enterprise automation. But it also raises questions for contractors and their former employers, as sharing workplace outputs, even after anonymisation, could trigger confidentiality or IP disputes. Wired noted that it remains unclear what contractual safeguards, warranties or audit processes OpenAI and Handshake AI have in place to limit liability, underscoring broader uncertainty over accountability as AI firms increasingly rely on real-world work product to train models.