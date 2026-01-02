Arya.ag Raises ₹725 Cr from GEF Capital to Scale Climate-Smart Grain Commerce

Arya.ag raised ₹725 crore in Series D funding led by GEF Capital Partners
The agritech platform reported ₹31.5 crore in profit for H1 FY26
Capital will scale 12,000 agri-warehouses and 100 Smart Farm Centres
Arya.ag, an integrated grain commerce platform that works directly with farmers and farmer producer organisations (FPOs), said on Thursday that it has raised ₹725 crore, or about $80.6 million, in equity funding from GEF Capital Partners. The company said the capital will be used to deepen farmer engagement around climate-smart practices, expand farmgate storage and post-harvest loss control, and scale its technology and finance offerings for smallholder farmers.
The transaction was advised exclusively by Avendus Capital, with PwC, law firm JSA and Aeka providing additional support. The investment is expected to strengthen the operational backbone of Arya.ag’s integrated value chain, which spans pre-harvest advisory, aggregation, storage, instant finance and transparent market linkages.
Prasanna Rao, co-founder and chief executive of Arya.ag, said the investment validates the company’s approach of combining commerce, storage and finance to reduce farmers’ exposure to climate and market shocks. He said the company plans to use the capital to reach more farmers and develop products that reward sustainable practices at the farmgate, while expanding access to data-driven insights, affordable finance and secure storage so that even small producers can capture higher value.
Profitability & Track Record
Arya.ag highlighted that it is among a small group of profitable agritech platforms in India. The company reported net revenue of ₹300 crore in the first half of FY26, marking a 28 percent year-on-year increase, while profits rose 39 percent to ₹31.5 crore over the same period. The company said its financial performance, along with its wide geographic footprint and extensive warehouse network, formed a key part of its pitch to GEF Capital Partners.
GEF Capital Partners, which led the equity round, focuses on scaling platform businesses and is backing Arya.ag’s evolution from a logistics and commerce player into a broader provider of resilience-focused farm services. Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial adviser to Arya.ag on the deal.
Fund Importance
The company said the funding comes at a time when Indian agriculture faces rising climate risks and persistent post-harvest losses. Improving storage, incentivising sustainable farming practices and providing timely price signals can materially raise farm incomes and reduce food loss.
Arya.ag’s model, which combines technical advisory, proximity storage and warehouse receipt-based finance, is designed to lower the barriers that often prevent smallholders from accessing formal markets or benefiting from price arbitrage.
What Arya.ag Does?
Founded in 2013 by Prasanna Rao, Anand Chandra and Chattanathan Devarajan, Arya.ag operates a network of Smart Farm Centres and a large portfolio of agri-warehouses. The company says it currently covers around 60 percent of India’s districts, operates about 12,000 agri-warehouses, aggregates and stores nearly $3 billion worth of grain annually, and enables credit disbursements of roughly $1.5 billion to agricultural stakeholders.
Arya.ag described the ₹725 crore infusion as targeted financing to drive expansion across three priorities. These include accelerating the rollout of Smart Farm Centres and on-farm technologies that support climate-resilient practices, strengthening post-harvest infrastructure at the farmgate to reduce losses that erode farmer margins, and scaling working capital and instant finance products to formalise credit flows for producers and aggregators.