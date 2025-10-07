Yotta Launches Shakti Studio: Serverless AI Cloud to Speed Enterprise Model-to-Market Journeys

Yotta Data unveils Shakti Studio, enterprise AI cloud platform with serverless GPUs
Bundles fine-tuning tools, production-ready endpoints for language, vision and speech MLOps
Self-service portal and SLA-backed, compliance-ready environments suit startups and enterprises globally
Yotta Data Services today unveiled Shakti Studio, an enterprise-grade AI cloud platform designed to remove infrastructure friction and accelerate deployment of large-scale AI across organisations and start-ups.
Built as part of Yotta’s Shakti Cloud suite, the offering bundles on-demand serverless GPUs, fine-tuning tools and production-ready AI endpoints for language, vision and speech, positioning itself as a one-stop path “from model to market.”
Shakti Studio provides an intuitive self-service portal for learners and small teams, while offering SLA-backed, compliance-ready environments for large enterprises. The platform supports model training, fine-tuning (including popular open models), endpoint hosting, scaling and monitoring, and can run on customers’ owned infrastructure or Yotta’s managed environment.
Shakti Studio
The platform’s core capabilities are aimed at covering the full MLOps lifecycle without onerous procurement or GPU provisioning: elastic, serverless GPU compute for training and inference; ready-to-call AI endpoints for common tasks; and fine-tuning workflows that let teams customise base models for domain-specific tasks and regional languages.
Yotta says built-in SLAs, monitoring, and compliance controls make the service suitable for regulated industries while an accessible portal targets students and early-stage developers.
Leadership View
Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD & CEO of Yotta Data Services, framed Shakti Studio as a step toward “democratising enterprise AI adoption” and said it is intended to be the quickest route for companies to move models into production.
Bhavesh Adhia, Chief AI & Strategy Officer, described the product as Yotta’s MLOps platform that spans discovery of open models through to fine-tuning and peak performance for production use cases.
Yotta pitches Shakti Studio as a solution to three common adoption roadblocks: lack of GPU access, fragmented tooling for fine-tuning and complex compliance requirements.
By packaging compute, tooling and governance together, the company aims to shorten time-to-market for AI products, help start-ups launch faster, enable researchers to run larger experiments and give students hands-on exposure to advanced models.
Target Users & Sectors
Yotta positions the platform as industry-agnostic, naming finance, healthcare, media, manufacturing and gaming as early fits. The company says Shakti Studio will serve data scientists, ML engineers, start-ups, enterprises and academic users who need secure, scalable GPU compute and production endpoints.
Shakti Studio is available now under Yotta’s Shakti Cloud line. Yotta highlights flexible deployment options, customers can run workloads on their own infrastructure or on Yotta’s managed cloud, and notes the offering is backed by enterprise SLAs and compliance features.