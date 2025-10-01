There are also structural hurdles. Under the AA framework, all FIPs and FIUs must be registered with and verified by the RBI or a financial-sector regulator before they can participate in the system. Sahamati, the self-regulatory body overseeing the AA ecosystem, has clarified: only companies regulated by one of the four financial watchdogs—RBI, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority—or the Department of Revenue can act as FIPs or FIUs. This limits participation, especially from new-age fintech players.