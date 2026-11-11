Woodoo Puts A Spell On Ingredient-Led Skincare With 'Potions That Work'

Speaking about the brand’s vision, Nikita Premchand Khatri, Founder of Woodoo, said, “Woodoo began in 2020 with a simple vision: to create potions that work. And the name itself is central to what we stand for. Inspired by the idea of magic, Woodoo brings together two things that skincare consumers often look for - the science of ingredients and the almost magical feeling of finally finding something that works for you. But for us, the magic is also in the ritual. Every Woodoo product carries its own spell - a small affirmation designed to be recited during application. So, while you are caring for your skin with thoughtfully chosen ingredients, you are also taking a moment to manifest, believe and reconnect with yourself. We want skincare to go beyond being another mechanical step in a routine. It can be a moment of intention and magic. At the same time, the foundation of Woodoo remains effective. Today’s consumers are increasingly ingredient-aware, but skincare can still feel cluttered. Our endeavour is to make ingredient-led skincare more accessible and easier, without taking away the sense of discovery and joy from the experience. We are building Woodoo as a brand where conscious choices meet a little bit of magic, creating products with a clear purpose that can become a trusted part of everyday routines across skin types and genders.”