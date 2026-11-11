EMCON 2026 Forges A New Path In Mumbai: Over 2,000 Delegates And Global Emergency Medicine Leaders Convene

Emergency Medicine Anthem Receives an Enthusiastic Reception: Another memorable moment of the inauguration was the official launch of the Emergency Medicine Anthem, written by Dr Sandeep Gore and registered as an original intellectual property with the Copyright Office, Government of India. The anthem, celebrating the courage, commitment and life-saving mission of emergency physicians, received an enthusiastic response from delegates, with applause and cheers filling the auditorium. Its launch gave the conference a powerful emotional dimension, celebrating not merely the scientific advancement of Emergency Medicine but also the identity, pride and collective spirit of the fraternity.