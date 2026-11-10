Come, Invest In Karnataka: State Invites Investors And Global Industry Leaders To Explore Clean Energy Opportunities

“Karnataka's renewable energy capacity has grown from 16 GW in 2022 to 23 GW, reflecting the State's rapid progress in the sector. Going forward, we envisage adding 5–7 GW of renewable energy capacity annually, with an ambitious roadmap to add nearly 30 GW over the next five years. Karnataka also led the country in wind capacity addition during 2024–25, with 1,331 MW, reaffirming its position as a major destination for renewable energy investments. This presents significant opportunities for developers, technology providers and industry partners to participate in the State's clean energy journey."