Rare Earth Lifestyle Launches Neem-Led Personal Care Brand Neemyukt

“Neem has always been part of our homes, from the neem tree in the courtyard to the remedies our grandmothers swore by, yet it rarely gets the attention it deserves in modern personal care. With Neemyukt, we wanted to change that by building an entire daily routine around neem instead of treating it as just another ingredient on the label, and we took our time with every formulation so that each product feels right from the very first use,” said Vipul Sipani, Co-founder, Rare Earth Lifestyle Private Limited.