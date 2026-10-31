Nikhil Kamath Sits Down With The People Behind Your Payments Network To Ask Who Really Pays For UPI, And What Comes Next

Mathur recounts how he wanted to collect money online for a side project and kept being told to just take cash. “It didn’t make sense to me that something digital is harder to do than something physical,” he says. Nigam was at Flipkart for the first Big Billion Day, when around 10 million card payments were attempted in eight hours and about 9 million failed, some of them after the money had already left customers’ accounts. UPI fixed much of that for the person paying, and Nigam says it was built far more quietly than people assume, by maybe 20 people. Underneath every seamless and seemingly invisible transfer process, though, sit roughly ten API calls, real-time fraud checks and settlements between banks that NPCI runs ten times a day.