Finnable Appoints Shrimohan Yadav, Former RBI Chief General Manager, As Independent Director On Its Board

"Finnable has anchored itself to a simple idea: the growth of our borrowers is inseparable from our own. At the heart of its vision is a segment of India's economy too often overlooked by formal credit systems, working professionals who form the backbone of our economy. I look forward to contributing to that vision and to Finnable's governance and strategic direction as it continues to grow," Shrimohan Yadav, Independent Director, Finnable.