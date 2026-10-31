Sony India Expands Its Professional Display Portfolio With New BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series

Commenting on the launch, Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India, said, "India's professional display market is witnessing strong momentum, driven by the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure across enterprises, retail, education, transportation and public sector environments. With the launch of the new BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series, Sony continues to strengthen its commitment to delivering industry-leading display solutions that combine exceptional picture quality, operational efficiency, reliability and sustainability. Featuring our advanced Deep Black Non-Glare technology, AI-powered XR processing, integrated System-on-Chip architecture and energy-efficient design, the new lineup is designed to deliver superior visibility and seamless performance even in demanding commercial environments. The BZ-P Series empowers organizations to create more immersive and impactful visual experiences while benefiting from ease of deployment, operational flexibility and long-term value."