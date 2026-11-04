Tripura And Uttarakhand Receive National Recognition For Integrating Children's Wellbeing Into School Education

New Delhi, Delhi, India: As India observed World Mental Health Day earlier this month, the Governments of Tripura and Uttarakhand have received national recognition from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for their efforts to integrate children's mental health and wellbeing into public education. The recognition, part of a wider acknowledgement of state-level best practices, draws attention to an important shift in Indian education: the growing recognition that children's emotional wellbeing is integral to their ability to learn and thrive.