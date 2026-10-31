Cube Highways Trust Reports 10.27% H1 FY27 Revenue Growth; Declares Rs.3.79 Per Unit Distribution

Cube Highways Trust (“Cube InvIT”) is an irrevocable Trust established under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, and registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (SEBI Registration No: IN/InvIT/22-23/0022). Cube InvIT converted from a private listed InvIT to a public listed InvIT with effect from July 31, 2026. Our Sponsor is a part of the Cube Group, which is an institutionally-owned road infrastructure platform backed by a diversified investor base, including I Squared Capital (through ISQ Fund III Asia Infrastructure Holdings Pte. Ltd), Platinum Rock B 2014 RSC Limited (as trustee of the Platinum Stone A 2014 Trust, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority) (“Platinum Rock”), Varese IRR LP (“BCI”) and Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (“MIC”) (through Seventy Second Investment Company LLC).