New Delhi, Delhi, India: Ai+ Smartphone today announced a price hike across select models in its smartphone portfolio, effective November 15, 2026. As cost pressures persist, particularly in price-sensitive segments, Ai+ Smartphone has continued to evaluate their impact while working to maintain affordability for consumers. However, with input costs remaining elevated, the company has undertaken another measured pricing adjustment to maintain a sustainable balance between affordability and product experience. With prices set to increase by up to Rs. 3,000, now is the best time for consumers to purchase their preferred Ai+ smartphones at current prices, before the revised pricing comes into effect.