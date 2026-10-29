Ai+ Smartphone Announces Price Hike Of Across Select Models From November 15

New Delhi, Delhi, India: Ai+ Smartphone today announced a price hike across select models in its smartphone portfolio, effective November 15, 2026. As cost pressures persist, particularly in price-sensitive segments, Ai+ Smartphone has continued to evaluate their impact while working to maintain affordability for consumers. However, with input costs remaining elevated, the company has undertaken another measured pricing adjustment to maintain a sustainable balance between affordability and product experience. With prices set to increase by up to Rs. 3,000, now is the best time for consumers to purchase their preferred Ai+ smartphones at current prices, before the revised pricing comes into effect.
Under the revised pricing, select variants of the Ai+ Pulse 2 FE, Pulse 2, Nova 2 5G, Nova 2 Neo 5G, Nova 2 Power 5G, Nova 2 Pro 5G and Nova 2 Ultra 5G will see price increases ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,000. The Ai+ NovaFlip 5G will remain unchanged at Rs. 49,999.
Despite the prevailing industry challenges, Ai+ Smartphone remains committed to delivering a strong price-to-experience proposition for Indian consumers. The company will continue to monitor component costs and market dynamics while maintaining its focus on accessible technology, dependable performance and long-term consumer value.
Revised Price List
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Model
Variant
Current Price until 14th November
Revised Price from 15th November
Ai+ Pulse 2 FE
4GB + 64GB
Rs. 8999
Rs. 10999
Ai+ Pulse 2
4GB + 64GB
Rs. 8999
Rs. 10999
Ai+ Pulse 2
4GB + 128GB
Rs. 9999
Rs. 11999
Ai+ Pulse 2
6GB + 128GB
Rs. 10999
Rs. 12999
Ai+ Nova 2 5G
4GB + 64GB
Rs. 11999
Rs. 13999
Ai+ Nova 2 5G
4GB + 128GB
Rs. 12999
Rs. 14999
Ai+ Nova 2 5G
6GB + 128GB
Rs. 13999
Rs. 15999
Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G
4GB + 64GB
Rs. 12499
Rs. 14999
Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G
4GB + 128GB
Rs. 12999
Rs. 15999
Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G
6GB + 128GB
Rs. 14999
Rs. 16999
Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G
6GB + 128GB
Rs. 15999*
Rs. 17999
Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G
8GB + 128GB
Rs. 16999*
Rs. 19999
Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G
6GB + 128GB
Rs. 16999*
Rs. 17999
Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G
8GB + 128GB
Rs. 17999*
Rs. 19999
Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G
6GB + 128GB
Rs. 18999*
Rs. 20999
Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G
8GB + 128GB
Rs. 19999*
Rs. 22999
Ai+ NovaFlip 5G
8GB + 256GB
Rs. 49999
Rs. 49999
About Ai+ Smartphone
Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system, the brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.
About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies
NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered, and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.