VELS University Achieves Major Skill Development Milestone With 14,000+ Students Through UNICEF Partnership

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President, Vels Group of Institutions, said that the collaboration with UNICEF will continue to expand beyond the completion of the Passport to Earning programme. She said that VELS and UNICEF will continue to explore opportunities for industry engagement, placement-oriented initiatives and career development, including potential collaborations involving leading technology organisations such as Microsoft and Adobe. She also highlighted plans for continued engagement through a Hackathon scheduled for January, providing students with opportunities to apply their skills in practical and innovation-driven environments.